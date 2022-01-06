JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "It's never too early to prepare." You've heard this many times before leading up to hurricane season, but the statement couldn't be more true. What can we all do now to take even a little of the stress and worry out as a storm is threatening?
Jacksonville, and the First Coast in general, is known as a hurricane-prone area and it's encouraged folks complete preparations before hurricane season begins on June 1.
Tim Deegan, Chief Meteorologist at First Coast News, has been preparing the First Coast for hurricanes for over 40 years.
First Coast News Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz sits down with Deegan in a special broadcast event, Hurricane Ready 2022: 40 Years of Forecasting, to pick his brain about severe weather events and to discuss the upcoming Hurricane season.