Isaías becomes a hurricane, expected to increase to Category 2 storm

There will be some local impacts come Sunday as Isaías is expect to pass just offshore of the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Isaías is now a category 1 hurricane, as the Hurricane Hunters found sustained winds of 80 mph. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the Bahamas, with a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southeast coast of Florida.

For the First Coast, as of now, still look for a blustery day Sunday with coastal showers, heavier at times, with more clouds than sun. Surf and seas will begin to increase Saturday as swell from the system arrives, lasting through the weekend.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, Isaías emerged from Hispaniola with better organization than first anticipated and is now officially a hurricane. That being said, no major changes to our local forecast, as the eyewall of Isaias is forecast to pass only about 90 miles to our east on Sunday.

The next complete National Hurricane Center advisory will be at 11 a.m.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

Northwestern Bahamas

Southeastern Bahamas

Central Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

The Dominican Republic, southern and northern coastlines

The northern coastline of Haiti

Turks and Caicos Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

The eastern coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet

Interests in Cuba, Florida and the Carolinas should monitor the progress of this system.