How to prepare for a power outage and what to do if it happens during a storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If there is bad weather on the horizon and power outages become possible, here are some items to consider in advance of severe weather.
- If you have space in your refrigerator or freezer, consider filling plastic containers with water, leaving about an inch of space inside each one (water expands as it freezes, so it is important to leave room in the container for the expanded water). Place the containers in the refrigerator and freezer. This chilled or frozen water will help keep food cold if the power goes out
- If you use a computer, keep files and operating systems backed up regularly. Consider buying extra batteries and a power converter if you use a laptop computer
- Get a high quality surge protector for all of your computer equipment. If you use the computer a lot, such as for a home business, consider purchasing and installing an uninterruptible power supply (UPS)
- If you have an electric garage door opener, find out where the manual release lever is located and learn how to operate it
Track power outages through your provider including JEA, Florida Power & Light, or Clay Electric Co-operative
