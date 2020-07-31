How to find out your hurricane evacuation zone

You can find out what zone you are in by entering your address or zip code in the top left side of the screen.

With hurricane season officially upon us, The Florida Division of Emergency Management's Disaster Preparedness Maps is a great site to bookmark. It breaks down evacuation zones, evacuation routes, as well as provide storm surge maps.

Click here to view your evacuation zone. You can find out what zone you are in by entering your address or zip code on the top left side of the screen.

Evacuation zones are broken down into zones A to E. Zone A is likely to be evacuated first whereas Zone E is likely to be evacuated last.

Be sure to keep up-to-date with any news conferences that the mayor or governor will have as a hurricane approaches. During these updates, the mayor or governor will tell which zone should evacuate.