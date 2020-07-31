How to find out your hurricane evacuation zone

With hurricane season officially upon us, The Florida Division of Emergency Management's Disaster Preparedness Maps is a great site to bookmark. It breaks down evacuation zones, evacuation routes, as well as provide storm surge maps.
Click here to view your evacuation zone. You can find out what zone you are in by entering your address or zip code on the top left side of the screen.
Evacuation zones are broken down into zones A to E. Zone A is likely to be evacuated first whereas Zone E is likely to be evacuated last.
Be sure to keep up-to-date with any news conferences that the mayor or governor will have as a hurricane approaches. During these updates, the mayor or governor will tell which zone should evacuate.
You should also know where shelters are in case you need to leave your home. These won't be announced until areas will have to evacuate, so be sure to keep checking firstcoastnews.com and the First Coast News app for updates.