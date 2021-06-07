Gov. DeSantis to give update on Tropical Storm Elsa at State Emergency Operations Center

Also in attendance will be Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference regarding Tropical Storm Elsa in Tallahassee Wednesday morning.

He will be speaking at the State Emergency Operations Center at 8:15 a.m. First Coast News will be streaming that live here.

As Tropical Storm Elsa churns its way toward the First Coast, power companies across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are preparing for the possibility of outages and getting power turned back on as quickly as possible.