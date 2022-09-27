'You're gonna see widespread power outages:' Gov. DeSantis gives update ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for multiple coastal communities, mobile homes and low-lying areas across the state of Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis says there will be "widespread power outages" as a result of Hurricane Ian in Florida, however, state officials and power crews are working to be proactive ahead of the storm's landfall.

DeSantis spoke in Tallahassee Tuesday night regarding updates to the state's preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis has already issued a mandatory evacuation orders for multiple coastal communities, mobile homes and low-lying areas across the state of Florida.

Counties with mandatory evacuation orders include: Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota.

Following Governor DeSantis’ emergency authorization, a total of 5,000 Florida Guardsmen are being activated to State Active Duty and pre-positioned at armories across the state for Tropical Storm Ian response operations. 2,000 Guardsmen from Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina are also being activated to assist.

In addition, the Florida Guard has mobilized and is on standby with five Route Clearance Teams and Aviation assets.

The Florida National Guard is well-equipped, with assets including high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats, generators and more.