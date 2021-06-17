Florida State Fire Marshal talks about importance of hurricane prep from Orlando

The 2021 hurricane season began on June 1 and ends November 30. Experts have predicted an above-normal 2021 hurricane season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis will hold a news conference Thursday about the importance of preparing for the 2021 hurricane season.

He will be speaking at 10:30 a.m. from the Orlando Emergency Operations Center.

The 2021 hurricane season began on June 1 and ends November 30. Experts have predicted an above-normal 2021 hurricane season with the possibility of three to five major hurricanes.