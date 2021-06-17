x
Florida State Fire Marshal talks about importance of hurricane prep from Orlando

The 2021 hurricane season began on June 1 and ends November 30. Experts have predicted an above-normal 2021 hurricane season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis will hold a news conference Thursday about the importance of preparing for the 2021 hurricane season.

He will be speaking at 10:30 a.m. from the Orlando Emergency Operations Center.

The 2021 hurricane season began on June 1 and ends November 30. Experts have predicted an above-normal 2021 hurricane season with the possibility of three to five major hurricanes.

Also in attendance is expected to be several Florida State Legislators, Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 4, Orlando Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale, District Chief Spencer Bashinski, Seminole County Fire Department Chief Otto Drozd and Orange County Undersheriff Mark Canty.

   

