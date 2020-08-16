All eyes shift to two tropical waves moving across the Atlantic Ocean

Josephine and Kyle are no longer, but the tropics remain active. There two other tropical waves to keep an eye on in the Atlantic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "It's that time of year."

A cliche saying, but one that rings true for the stretch of the Atlantic hurricane season we're headed into. Late August through early October is when the Atlantic basin is most active with the historical peak of the season being September 10.

Thankfully, the United States (and land masses as a whole) dodged Josephine and Kyle as the systems remained fish storms and their remnants continue to whittle away out at sea.

All eyes will now be peeled toward two other tropical waves moving across the Atlantic Ocean - one that has recently pushed off the coast of Africa and the other heading toward the Windward Islands. While they both have a low to medium chance of development within the next week, it's a good idea to stay tuned to updates. The tropical waves have quite the distance to travel (thousands of miles) and pockets of harsh conditions (dry air and wind shear) to battle before they become something to "worry" about.

With that being said, there are no current threats to the First Coast for the next 5+ days. Also, there's no need to "worry" as long as you're prepared.