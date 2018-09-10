SHELTERS:

Baker County:

General population shelter at Macclenny Elementary School, 1 Wild Kitten Dr., Macclenny​​​​​​

Special needs shelter at Ed Fraser Hospital, 159 North 3rd St., Macclenny

Both shelters will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday. You must bring your ID and any items you may need like blankets, food, water, clothing for at least two days.

Columbia County:

South Columbia Ft. White Community Center, 17579 SW State Road 47, Fort White, Fl, 3208

Westside Community Center, 431 SW Birley Ave., Lake City, Fl, 32024

Winfield Community Center & Recreation Area, 1324 NW Winfield St., Lake City, Fl, 32055

All three shelters will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Those who evacuate to the shelters are urged to bring their Hurricane Supply Kits.

Ware County:

Waycross City Auditorium, 865 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga.

Manor Community Complex, 4650 Manor Millwood Rd. S., Manor, Ga.

Indian Mound Baptist Church, Manor, Ga.

All safe shelters in Ware County will open up Wednesday at 5 p.m.

SANDBAGS:

Baker County:

City of Macclenny Yard, located on Hartline Drive behind the Baker County Health Dept. Six sandbags per person, must be filled yourself



Bradford County:

Emergency Management Maintenance Yard, 810 N. Grand Street, Starke Tuesday until 6 p.m., Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 12 sandbags per vehicle



Columbia County:

Columbia County Public Works, 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City

15 sandbags per vehicle

