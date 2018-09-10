SHELTERS:
Baker County:
- General population shelter at Macclenny Elementary School, 1 Wild Kitten Dr., Macclenny
- Special needs shelter at Ed Fraser Hospital, 159 North 3rd St., Macclenny
Both shelters will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday. You must bring your ID and any items you may need like blankets, food, water, clothing for at least two days.
Columbia County:
- South Columbia Ft. White Community Center, 17579 SW State Road 47, Fort White, Fl, 3208
- Westside Community Center, 431 SW Birley Ave., Lake City, Fl, 32024
- Winfield Community Center & Recreation Area, 1324 NW Winfield St., Lake City, Fl, 32055
All three shelters will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Those who evacuate to the shelters are urged to bring their Hurricane Supply Kits.
Ware County:
- Waycross City Auditorium, 865 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga.
- Manor Community Complex, 4650 Manor Millwood Rd. S., Manor, Ga.
- Indian Mound Baptist Church, Manor, Ga.
All safe shelters in Ware County will open up Wednesday at 5 p.m.
SANDBAGS:
Baker County:
- City of Macclenny Yard, located on Hartline Drive behind the Baker County Health Dept.
- Six sandbags per person, must be filled yourself
Bradford County:
- Emergency Management Maintenance Yard, 810 N. Grand Street, Starke
- Tuesday until 6 p.m., Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 12 sandbags per vehicle
Columbia County:
- Columbia County Public Works, 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City
- 15 sandbags per vehicle
