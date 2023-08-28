Emergency shelters, sandbag locations across the First Coast

Here is a list of available shelters, sandbag pickup locations, and other information to know as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Idalia approaches Florida, here is a county-by-county list of emergency shelters, sandbag distribution and more information.

Duval County

Starting Tuesday, August 29, at 12 p.m. the following shelters will be open.

JTA will be offering free transportation to shelters starting Tuesday, August 29, 12 p.m.

The Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Dr. (general population)

Chimney Lakes Elementary, 9353 Staples Mill Dr. (general population & pet-friendly)

Landmark Middle, 101 Kernan Blvd. (general population & pet-friendly)

Atlantic Coast High School, 9735 R.G. Skinner Pkwy. (special needs only)

Oceanway Elementary, 12555 Gillespie Ave. (general population)

LaVilla School of the Arts, 501 N. Davis St. (homeless individuals)

Does the City offer sandbags to prevent flooding?

No, sandbags are not provided by the city of Jacksonville. Residents who believe sandbags are necessary for their property, they should consult a local hardware store.

Clay County

Starting Tuesday, August 29, at 3 p.m. the following shelters will be open.

Lake Asbury Junior High, 2851 Sandridge Rd., Green Cove Springs (special needs only)

Keystone Heights High School, 900 S.W. Orchid Ave., Keystone Heights (general population & pet-friendly)

Orange Park High School, 2300 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park (general population & pet-friendly)

Clay County sandbag locations are as follows.

Fleming Island - 4387 Lakeshore Drive

Green Cove Springs - 25 Roderigo Ave.

Keystone Heights - City Hall, 555 South Lawrence Blvd.

Keystone Heights - Keystone Heights Cemetery, State Road 100

Orange Park - 1086 Fromhart St.

Camden County

***Camden County has not released any information on emergency shelters at this time***

Residents are encouraged to visit the Camden County Emergency Management website for more updates.

Sand and a limited number of sandbags are available for Camden County residents. Residents must visit the Public Works Department, during business hours to get sandbags.

All the following locations are self-service and residents will need to provide their own bags and shovels.

Baker County

Starting Tuesday, August 29, 6:30 p.m. the following emergency shelters will be open for Baker County residents:

Macclenny Elementary School, 1 Wild Kitten Dr. (general population)

Ed Frasier Memorial Hospital, 159 N 3rd St., (special needs)

Baker County and the City of Macclenny will be distributing sandbags for residents Tuesday, August 29, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

There is a limit of six (6) bags per vehicle.

City Yard, 764 Hartline Dr., Macclenny

8274 Thomas Sweat Rd., Sanderson.

Flagler County

According to the Flagler County Emergency Management, if shelters do open, they will be located at a local elementary school. Check the FCEM's website for updates.

Flagler County is providing sandbags for residents at the following locations:

Hidden Trails Community Center: 6108 Mahogany Boulevard, Bunnell (Daytona North) Monday: 3 pm to 7 pm Tuesday: 10 am to 7 pm

Bay Drive Park, 30 Bay Drive, Palm Coast (The Hammock) Monday: 3 pm to 7 pm Tuesday: 10 am to 7 pm

Indian Trails Sports Complete (Palm Coast) Monday: Until 3 pm Tuesday: 7:00 am - 3:30 pm

Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church (Flagler Beach) Self-Serve until supplies last.



St. Johns County

Here is more information on emergency shelters for St. Johns County residents.

The City of St. Augustine will be opening the Historic Downtown Parking Facility free of charge for residents starting Tuesday, August 29, 5 p.m. Residents should be ready to retrieve their vehicles once the storm passes.

St. Johns County is providing free sandbags starting Monday, August 28, 12 p.m. and Tuesday, August 29, 8 a.m.

The public must provide transportation and shovels as residents will be filling their own bags. There is a maximum 20 bags per person. Here are the following sandbag locations for St. Johns County residents:

Windswept Acres Park, 5335 State Road A1A S.

Solomon Calhoun Community Center, 1300 Duval St.

Hastings Community Center, 6195 S. Main St., (behind building)

Mills Field - 1805 Race Track Road, (in overflow parking lot)

Palm Valley - Under Palm Valley Bridge, (on east side of the Intracoastal Waterway)

North Beach Park, 3721 Coastal Highway, (at the walkover)

Nassau County

Starting Tuesday, August 28, 8 a.m. the following shelter will be open.

Wildlight Elementary, 550 Curiosity Ave., (general population, special needs, pet-friendly)

Nassau County is providing sandbags from Tuesday, August 29, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The bags will be pre-filled and ready for pickup. Public Works personnel will be onsite to assist residents. Residents will be required to show proof of residency. Here are the following sandbag locations for Nassau County residents:

Yulee Road Department, 86200 Gene Lasserre Blvd.

Hilliard Road Department, 37356 Pea Farm Rd.

Putnam County

Starting Tuesday, August 29, 5 p.m. the following shelters will be open.

Kelley Smith Elementary, 141 Kelley Smith School Rd. (special needs)

Ochwilla Elementary, 299 State Road 21 (general population & pet-friendly)

Jenkins Elementary, 251 County Road 315, (general population)

Browning Pearce Elementary, 100 Bear Blvd., (general population)

Middleton Burley Elementary, 1020 Huntington Rd., (general population)

Putnam County is providing sandbags Monday, August 28, 2:30 p.m.

Residents are asked to bring a shovel. Here are the following sandbag locations for Putnam County residents:

Huntington Landfill, 1551 County Road 308, Crescent City

East Palatka Community Park, 223 Putnam County Blvd., East Palatka

Chesser Pit, 145 West Washington, Hawthorne

Welaka Water Plant, 51 Sportsmans Dr., Welaka

Riverside Fire Station 19, 101 Gail Dr., Satsuma

Palatka Fire Department, 1101 St Johns Ave., Palatka

Bardin Fire Department, 107 Johns Rd., Palatka

Columbia County

Starting Tuesday, August 29, 6 p.m. the following shelters will be open.

Westside Elementary, 1956 County Road 252B, Lake City (special needs)

Fort White High School, 17828 FL-47, Fort White (general population)

Richardson Community Center, 255 NE Coach Anders Ln., Lake City, (general population)

Winfield Community Center, 1324 NW Winfield St., Lake City, (general population)

Westside Community Center, 431 SW Birley Ave., Lake City, (general population)

Columbia County is opening self-serve sandbag centers at three locations starting Tuesday, August 29th, 7 a.m. -7 p.m.

Columbia County Public Works, 607 NW Quinten St, Lake City

Southside Sports Complex, 1963 SW Bascom Norris Dr, Lake City

Fort White Ball Fields

15 bag limit per vehicle, for Columbia County residents only.

*Columbia County Public Works is also helping with sandbag retrieval and filling.

Union County

***Union County has not announced any information on emergency shelters or sandbag distribution***

Check the Union County Emergency Management website for more updates as it becomes available.

Glynn County

***Glynn County has not provided information on emergency shelters at this time***

Check the Glynn County Emergency Management website and Facebook for updates.

Sand will be available at Ballard Park, self-service only.

Residents will need to provide their own bags and shovels. This location is on a first-come -first-serve basis.

***The City of Brunswick will be setting up a sand bag distribution on Tuesday, August 29***

Ware County

***Ware County has not provided information on emergency shelters and sandbag distribution at this time***