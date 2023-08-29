Duval County is not offering sandbags to residents as Idalia approaches, here's why

The First Coast is gearing up for Hurricane Idalia and people are flocking to their county's sandbag distribution event to prepare, unless they live in Duval County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People across the First Coast are preparing for Hurricane Idalia, as it threatens to strike Florida's Big Bend as a major hurricane Wednesday morning.

To help residents prepare, counties across Florida and Georgia are providing free sandbag distribution locations, but Duval County is not one of them.

During a press conference Monday, Mayor Donna Deegan explained why Duval County is not offering sand to its residents.

"If you look at the scientific information around sandbags," Deegan says, "They just don't provide much help, frankly, and they can be a biohazard."

Deegan added that just because the county is not offering sand, doesn't mean residents can't use it.

"If people feel like they want to go get sandbags they can do it," said Deegan.

The mayor added residents may resort to using sand because it makes them "feel like they are doing something."

"At the end of the day, they [sandbags] may end up trapping more water into your house,"