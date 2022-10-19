Davis Shores resident hopes FEMA 'house lifting' program can be long-term solution to flooding

If approved, the program would lift Tod Trousdell's home a few feet so he can look down at flood water, instead of watching it enter his home through the front door.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tod Trousdell knew it was a risk when him and his family bought their home in Davis Shores less than a year ago.

Trousdell said the home had flooded during hurricanes in recent years and expected the same during Ian.

"Within 15 minutes we went from zero on the street to probably three to four feet in the front yard, so, our thoughts were where is it going to stop?" Trousdell said.

The Davis Shores resident watched water engulf his yard and creep into his house from the end of his street, he got stuck there trying to move his car.

It was then that one of his neighbors told him about a government program designed to provide a permanent solution for homes that have flooded multiple times.

"It is an interesting thing I don't understand the technology, but they do lift the house several feet and then redo the electrical and redo the plumbing." Trousdell said.

Trousdell recently applied for 'The Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Program' but may not find out if he is approved for another year.

He believes he meets the program's criteria as his home has suffered from several floods.

If he is approved, Trousdell can either raise his home or demolish and rebuild the structure.

"Once you've been through two or three of these events you lose your taste for it so the reality we may after another one or two say hey this isn't our cup of tea either but for now it would be exciting to raise the house and know that we would be able to stay here forever and short of something biblical then we would be fine." Trousdell said.

FEMA granted the City of St. Augustine funds for the program this year, the city says it has applied for funds to continue to program next year as well.

The city was granted funds in 2020 but was not in 2021. It says FEMA has allotted more money for the program this year