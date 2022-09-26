County-by-county | Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian

Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued.

Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs.

*Scroll down for a list of major colleges and universities across Florida that have closures.

Duval County

Services

WASTE COLLECTION: All waste collections will operate on a normal schedule Wednesday, 9/28. All waste collections will be suspended Thursday, 9/29 and Friday, 9/30.

Schools/Colleges:

JACKSONVILLE UNIVERSITY - The University will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Friday, Sept. 30. In the event of an emergency, please contact Campus Security directly at (904) 256-7585. Officers are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week

DUVAL COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS - Wednesday will be an early dismissal day, closing two hours earlier than on a normal school day. Extended day and other childcare programs will operate on regular hours Wednesday and for that day, district offices will close at 5 p.m. On Thursday and Friday, all schools and district offices are closed and all activities are cancelled.

SAN JOSE SCHOOLS - San Jose Schools will hold an early dismissal at 1 p.m. at all schools on Wednesday, 9/28, and it will close all schools on Thursday, 9/29, and Friday, 9/30. San Jose Schools is a group of public charter schools located in Jacksonville.

CHRIST'S CHURCH ACADEMY: Christ’s Church Academy classes will continue through Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Christ’s Church Academy campus will be closed on Thursday, Sept 29 and Friday, Sept 30. The Christ’s Church Jr. Academy campus will be closed on Thursday, Sept 29 and Friday, Sept 30. All CCA after-school activities, including practices, are cancelled Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 28-30.

EPISCOPAL SCHOOL OF JACKSONVILLE: All three campuses will be closed Thursday and Friday.

PARSONS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: Closed Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.

IDEAS PUBLIC SCHOOLS - Due to Hurricane Ian, IDEA Public Schools in Jacksonville will be closed beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and keep families informed as needed. We encourage everyone to check social media and visit IDEA's website for more information and updates regarding inclement weather.

KEISER UNIVERSITY - Due to the threat of severe weather caused by Hurricane Ian, Keiser University Jacksonville will close at 2 PM on Wednesday, September 28, and remained closed through Friday, September 30, 2022.

Businesses, Events and Attractions:

CUMMER MUSEUM - For the safety of our visitors, staff, and art, the Cummer Museum will close beginning Wednesday, September 28, due to Hurricane Ian. Re-opening will depend on post-storm evaluation of damage. All programs and events are cancelled until assessments can be completed after the storm has passed.

HOME AND PATIO SHOW - The Jacksonville Home + Patio Show scheduled for this weekend September 30-October 2 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center has officially been cancelled.

MOCA - MOCA Jacksonville will be closed beginning Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. Reopening will depend on a post-storm evaluation of potential damage. For the safety of our visitors, our staff, and the artwork, we will continue to evaluate conditions and open as soon as reasonably possible, with the intention of reopening to the public on Sunday, October 2, 2022. All programs and events are cancelled until assessments can be completed after the storm has passed.

121 Financial Credit Union - Closed Thursday and Friday

JACKSONVILLE LIBRARIES - Due to the progression of Hurricane Ian, in accordance with Mayor Lenny Curry and the City of Jacksonville, all library locations will be closed as of noon Wednesday, September 28, and will remain closed Thursday and Friday, September 29 and 30. Decisions to extend closures of some or all locations will be made as needed.

Baker County

BAKER COUNTY SCHOOLS will be closed Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30, 2022.

Camden County

CUMBERLAND ISLAND - In preparation for Hurricane Ian and the subsequent impacts to Camden County, Cumberland Island National Seashore will close to the public at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2017. The park will remain closed until after the storm has passed and re-open once damage assessments have been made and the park is deemed safe for visitation.

Flagler County

GARBAGE - Flagler County and the cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, and Bunnell have all cancelled garbage collection for Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Ian and expected high winds. These collection dates will not be rescheduled. For Bunnell, the cancellation includes both commercial and residential routes.

All Flagler Schools will be canceled Wednesday through Friday.

St. Johns County

All St. Johns County schools will be closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. All extracurriculars are cancelled starting Wednesday until further notice.

FLAGLER COLLEGE: Flagler College will not hold in-person classes on Wednesday morning through Friday, and offices will move to remote operations during this time. Campus events will also be canceled Wednesday through Friday. College residence halls and the dining hall will remain open, unless there is an evacuation ordered for St. Augustine.

Clay County

Clay County District Schools are closing schools an district offices for Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30.

Nassau County

Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. All activities are canceled Wednesday through Friday.

Columbia County

Public schools closed Wednesday through Friday.

Putnam County

Public schools closed Wednesday through Friday.

Union County

The Union County School District (including Tigers Den) will be closed beginning Thursday, September 29, 2022 through Sunday, October 1, 2022. This is to include all activities at the school during this time.

Bradford County

All Bradford County Schools and offices will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28 to Friday, Sept. 30.

Glynn County

All schools in Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30. At this time, all schools will remain open on Wednesday; however, all afterschool, band and athletic programs will be canceled on Thursday and Friday. School buses will run according to their regular schedules on Wednesday.

Based on the latest forecast model of Hurricane Ian and continued communication with local emergency management officials, Glynn County Schools will remain open on Wednesday, Sept. 28. This includes after-school programs, extracurricular activities and athletic events. Additionally, all buses will run according to their regular schedules.

Ware County

All Ware County Schools and the Central Office will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Major Florida Colleges/Universities

FAMU - Due to Hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University has canceled classes at the Tallahassee campus from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30. Campus operations will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday but closed on Thursday and Friday.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday. The FSU Alumni Association has made the difficult decision to postpone this week’s events and activities associated with Homecoming until April 2023, including Friday’s parade.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN UNIVERSITY - School is mandating students to evacuate the campus effective Monday, Sept. 26. More information forthcoming

ROLLINS COLLEGE - announced Monday that it would close its residential halls at 4 p.m. Wednesday and the campus at 5 p.m. The campus would then remain closed Thursday and Friday.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA - The University of Central Florida has canceled classes from Wednesday through Friday.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA - There will be no classes at the Tampa-based university until Monday, Oct. 3.

SAINT LEO UNIVERSITY - Saint Leo University officials have decided to cancel classes Wednesday, September 28, through Friday, September 30, because of the threat of Hurricane Ian. All locations except for those in Corpus Christi (TX) and Columbus (MS) will not have classes. This includes Lake City, Jacksonville and Mayport.

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA - Due to Hurricane Ian, the University of Florida will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30. Classes (including University of Florida Online) and all academic and student-related activities are canceled during this time. Only essential university personnel should report for work.

FLORIDA STATE COLLEGE AT JACKSONVILLE - All FSCJ campuses and centers will be closed Wednesday Sept. 28 to Friday 30. Campuses are scheduled to reopen Saturday, October 1. A decision on weekend classes will be made Friday.

SANTE FE COLLEGE - Santa Fe College will close Tuesday, Sept. 27 by 5 p.m. All evening classes starting at 4 p.m. or later are canceled. Classes that are already in progress will be allowed to continue, all ending by 5 p.m. The college will remain closed from 5 p.m. Tuesday, through Sunday, Oct. 2. The college expects to reopen for normal operations Monday, Oct. 3.