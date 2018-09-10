SHELTERS:
As of right now, Columbia County is the only local county that has announced shelter openings. Three shelters are set to open up at 6 p.m.
- South Columbia Ft. White Community Center, 17579 SW State Road 47, Fort White, Fl, 3208
- Westside Community Center, 431 SW Birley Ave., Lake City, Fl, 32024
- Winfield Community Center & Recreation Area, 1324 NW Winfield St., Lake City, Fl, 32055
Those who evacuate to the shelters are urged to bring their Hurricane Supply Kits.
SANDBAGS:
Bradford County:
- Emergency Management Maintenance Yard, 810 N. Grand Street, Starke
- Tuesday until 6 p.m., Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 12 sandbags per vehicle
Columbia County:
- Columbia County Public Works, 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City
- 15 sandbags per vehicle
