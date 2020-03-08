Cordova Street shop owner prepares for possible flooding from Isaias

Sarah’s Kersey’s store, The Closet, took the biggest hit after Hurricane Matthew four years ago, and it taught her a tough lesson.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The shops on Cordova Street in Downtown St. Augustine are notorious for flooding.

As cars drive by, they push the water from heavy rainstorms toward the store’s entrances.

“Just a ton of water damage, mold -- it had to be ripped out," she described.

Kersey said her clothing shop took in about two feet of water, and it taught her a tough lesson.

“Always prepare for the worst, hope for the best," she explained.

On Sunday, Kersey set up a board and sandbags at each of her store’s entrances.

“You just want to lift everything up off the ground that could potentially soak up the water or just be damaged," she said.

Kersey doesn’t plan to open the store tomorrow, but will be playing it by ear.