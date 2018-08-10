As Hurricane Michael strengthens and heads toward making landfall at the Florida Panhandle this week events are being canceled and postponed and businesses are closing.
Read more about the impacts of Hurricane Michael on the First Coast here.
FLORIDA:
SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:
- Baker County Schools closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Bradford County Schools closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Columbia County Schools closed Wednesday and Thursday
- FAMU closed Tuesday-Sunday
- FSU Tallahassee campus Tuesday-Sunday
- Jefferson County schools closed Tuesday - undetermined
- Tallahassee Community College Tuesday-Sunday
- Union County Schools closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
OFFICE CLOSURES:
- All state offices in Bradford, Union, Baker and Columbia Counties will be closed until Thursday
- Government offices for Alachua, Baker, Bradford and Union counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Dixie Third Judicial Court Circuit closed Wednesday
- Hamilton Third Judicial Court Circuit closed Wednesday
- Madison Third Judicial Court Circuit closed Wednesday
- Suwannee Third Judicial Court Circuit closed Wednesday
- Taylor Third Judicial Court Circuit closed Tuesday-Thursday
GEORGIA:
SCHOOL CLOSURES:
- Brantley County Schools closed Wednesday
- Glynn County Schools will be having a half-day on Wednesday, closed Thursday
- Pierce County Schools closed Wednesday
- Ware County Schools are on fall break
OTHER CLOSURES:
- Cumberland Island beginning at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday until further notice
CANCELED
- Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission Meeting
- Clay County Sheriff's Office Neighborhood Walk
- Baker County Homecoming activities have been postponed until Nov. 3
READ MORE >> Track Michael and its local impacts
READ MORE >> Counties opening up shelters, offering sandbags
© 2018 WTLV