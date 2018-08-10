As Hurricane Michael strengthens and heads toward making landfall at the Florida Panhandle this week events are being canceled and postponed and businesses are closing.

Read more about the impacts of Hurricane Michael on the First Coast here.

FLORIDA:

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:

Baker County Schools closed Wednesday and Thursday

Bradford County Schools closed Wednesday and Thursday

Columbia County Schools closed Wednesday and Thursday

FAMU closed Tuesday-Sunday

FSU Tallahassee campus Tuesday-Sunday

Jefferson County schools closed Tuesday - undetermined

Tallahassee Community College Tuesday-Sunday

Union County Schools closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

OFFICE CLOSURES:

All state offices in Bradford, Union, Baker and Columbia Counties will be closed until Thursday

Government offices for Alachua, Baker, Bradford and Union counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday

Dixie Third Judicial Court Circuit closed Wednesday

Hamilton Third Judicial Court Circuit closed Wednesday

Madison Third Judicial Court Circuit closed Wednesday

Suwannee Third Judicial Court Circuit closed Wednesday

Taylor Third Judicial Court Circuit closed Tuesday-Thursday

GEORGIA:

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Brantley County Schools closed Wednesday

Glynn County Schools will be having a half-day on Wednesday, closed Thursday

Pierce County Schools closed Wednesday

Ware County Schools are on fall break

OTHER CLOSURES:

Cumberland Island beginning at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday until further notice

CANCELED

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission Meeting

Clay County Sheriff's Office Neighborhood Walk

Baker County Homecoming activities have been postponed until Nov. 3

READ MORE >> Track Michael and its local impacts

READ MORE >> Counties opening up shelters, offering sandbags

© 2018 WTLV