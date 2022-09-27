If you live in St. Augustine, here's what you need to know ahead of Hurricane Ian

St. Johns County Emergency Management has issued an evacuation order which includes the entire City of St. Augustine, beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.

The City of St. Augustine is urging residents to prepare for flooding that is expected to reach anywhere from three to five feet above street level in some areas.

The city says low-lying areas will be impacted as early as Wednesday evening due to a Hurricane Ian. With tropical storm force winds and possible hurricane force gusts, the city says residents can also expect power outages, tree damages, and structure damage.

Rain and winds are expected to last through Friday.

Due to storm preparations and recovery efforts, the City of St. Augustine says Solid Waste will suspend all residential and commercial recycling collections on Thursday and Friday. Residential yard waste routes as well as commercial garbage routes will be running as normal on Wednesday.

"Service will resume as soon as possible, but in the meantime, customers should secure containers and materials," the city said in a Facebook post. "Residents should not place loose trash, construction debris, recycling materials and carts curbside due to potential damages, loss of property, and obstruction of roadways and storm drains."

Some businesses in St. Augustine have already begun the process of boarding up windows.

St. Johns County Emergency Management has issued an evacuation order which includes the entire City of St. Augustine, beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday with emergency shelters opening at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

A map of evacuation zones, a list of shelters, and additional emergency planning information can be found at www.SJCEmergencyManagement.com.

On Wednesday, beginning at 8 a.m., the Historic Downtown Parking Facility will be open to the public, free of charge through Saturday.

Sandbag operations will resume on Wednesday at Francis Field for limited hours from 8 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. or until the supply is depleted.

The sand and the bags are free of charge and there is a limit of 20 bags per person. Members of the public must provide their own transportation and shovels and are responsible for filling their own bags. Vehicles should enter Francis Field from the west off Riberia St. and follow directions.