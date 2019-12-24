Jacksonville has been approved for over $1.2 million to help the City defray the costs of debris removal for Hurricane Irma under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

The funds, totaling $1,221,219, will reimburse the city for the collection of debris throughout the City of Jacksonville between Sept. 4 and Sept. 17 following the September 2017 storm.

During that time period, FEMA says city workers and contractors gathered an undetermined quantity of vegetative debris and construction/demolition debris from roads and public property for removal.

In the past, FEMA has awarded the City of Jacksonville fund sum allocations that included a $21.6 million payment, a $1.7 million payment and a $4.1 million payment.

First Coast News has requested a total number of the funds given to the City of Jacksonville from FEMA following Hurricane Irma.

For more information on this, you can visit FEMA's website by clicking here.

