On an editorial note, when I moved here, like most, I was excited to be heading to the beach. I figured I'd be there weekly, if not daily.

I quickly noticed a lot of people walking a variety of beaches with their heads buried in the sand. I'd soon learn these people were likely looking for shark teeth, so I asked around the newsroom if this was a normal practice.

As someone who only grew up around municipal parks and man-made lakes, I was not sure. I learned some start the "hunt" when they are young, others develop the skill later in life.

I'd also learned that some, like our own Jeff Valin, consider hunting for shark teeth an addiction -- his words not mine.

“I think this was an old frame to a solar-powered lantern that was outside," said Hugh McClung.

Hugh McClung has built a contraption just for hunting for shark teeth. We asked if he considers that cheating and we're told it's just another tool to help in the search. It certainly helps with the back pain, I can attest to that.

“I remember my mom teaching me how to do it when I was little," said Rita Lenahan. "It’s relaxing for me.".

Lenahan said the hunt, for her, is just another way to enjoy time at the beach.

While neither Rita nor Hugh consider themselves experts, Jeff Valin actually has become quite effective. You could say he has an eye for them. Valin has hundreds spread out across various mason jars at home. I've seen them, it's pretty impressive.

I will add, one of Jeff's secrets is what he calls the "shark tooth shimmy." He digs down into the sand with his feet hoping to bring teeth up to the surface. Of course, it worked for him, me not so much.

There are a few fair takeaways from this latest venture at the beach. There are a lot of teeth just laying there waiting to be found and Jeff Valin is going to need a bigger jar when he finds them.