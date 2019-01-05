Hundreds of people are without power in Ortega Wednesday morning after a crash knocked down power lines.

The crash also resulted in at least one person ejected, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Their condition isn't known at this time.

JFRD says the crash happened at Roosevelt Boulevard and Verona Avenue. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

As of 10 a.m., 840 people were without power in the area. Click here to see the outage map.

No other information was released at this time.

