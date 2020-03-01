Nearly 400 Teco Peoples Gas customers are without natural gas in the Springfield area Friday morning, according to Bill Longstreth with Teco Energy.

At this time, the Tampa-based company doesn't know what caused the outage in the area, and couldn't narrow down specific streets.

Longstreth said restoration efforts will begin Friday afternoon and are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Crews will have to relight each homes’ pilot light house by house, he said.

