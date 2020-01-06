Hundreds peacefully protest in 'Standing in Strength' rally in St. Augustine

"We're MAD and we need to send a message that consequences will follow unjust treatment of our people."

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — More than 100 people have gathered outside the police station in St. Augustine Monday night to protest police brutality and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protest called "Standing In Strength" was organized by the Women's March Alliance of North Florida and began at 5:30 p.m.

"We are not in the mood to chant, sing or cheer," according to a Facebook post regarding the rally. "We're MAD and we need to send a message that consequences will follow unjust treatment of our people."

In attendance is Rev. Ron Rawls, a pastor at St. Paul AME Church.

