Hundreds of veterans turn out to get services, help at annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down

The 18th annual event provided homeless veterans and veterans at risk for homelessness with housing, medical and mental health assistance.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of veterans in need received the help they needed Saturday at the Homeless Veterans Stand Down at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

A long line of clothing was one of the things offered to homeless veterans or veterans at risk of being homeless at the 18th annual event.

“I went into the service in January of ’71. You stayed 9 to 10 months overseas, and my ship was steady on the go. If we left the Mediterranean and come back, we’d go to the Caribbean," retired U.S. Navy Seaman Thomas Shipp said.

Shipp looked to get a hand up at Jacksonville's Military Affairs and Veterans Department's Stand Down.

“I’m just going to see what I can do, see how I can get help, and just see things now with being open-minded," Shipp said.

Shipp got information on assistance with housing, food and medical care.

“Our unit 283 brought some undergarments, socks, and things for the veterans in need," Carmen Roden said.

Roden is the veterans affairs and rehabilitation chair with the American Legion Unit 283 in Arlington. The group provided hundreds of shirts, winter gear and hats at the event.

“We’re just really honored to be able to give to the community, especially our veterans, and especially our veterans who are really in need," Roden said.

Harrison Conyers, supervisor with the City of Jacksonville's Military Affairs and Veterans Department, said Jacksonville has a lot of homeless veterans due to its warmer weather and large landmass. He says the stand down was a time in which soldiers returning from war were placed in safety zones.

“This is a way for Jacksonville, not just the City of Jacksonville but the community as a whole, to reach out and show these people our respect and let them know that we love them, and we support them, and we’re here for them.”

Support like this means the world to veterans like Shipp.

“Things have been going a little slow," Shipp said. "I’m trying to keep a roof over my head and just trying to live life.”

The Department is always in need of monetary donations, as well as donations of food and clothing to help out veterans. Click here for more information.

Veterans are lining up for the "Homeless Veterans Stand Down" at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds to receive food, clothing, social services, haircuts, and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. @FCN2go photojournalist @RodT1stCoast are live this morning on #GoodMorningJacksonville. pic.twitter.com/Af2mEtAUzS — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) January 30, 2021