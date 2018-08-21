The difference between one beer and two can mean your license, your reputation, even your job.

The consequences are rooted in the dangers of drunk driving – and the reason why machines used to test impairment have to be accurate.

But the state agency that regulates the tests says months of breathalyzer calibrations in Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties violated state rules.

It’s a revelation that could impact hundreds of local DUI cases.

The Aug. 2 letter from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Alcohol Testing Program to the local Florida Highway Patrol claims FHP officers used “unapproved alcohol reference solutions” to calibrate their machines.

“Therefore, “the letter says, “these agency inspections are in violation.”

The test solution is a mix of ethanol and water, used to mimic alcohol levels on the breath. Calibration is done monthly to ensure the machines' accuracy, and the solution can only be purchased from a single, state-approved vendor. However, FLDE says, FHP officers in Duval, St. Johns and Nassau counties used an off-brand solution instead.

The errors date from October 2017 through July.

FDLE spokesperson Gretl Plessigner says the tests are twice-calibrated, first with the solution, then with something called a gas dry test. She says the agency has since gone back and retested the machines in question and found them accurate. "At this time there is no evidence to suggest that those solutions were inaccurate or the machines were measuring inaccurately."

But DUI attorney David Robbins says if the tests aren’t calibrated according to the rules, the results are invalid and inadmissible. “They will not be scientifically reliable in court,” he says.

“When you don’t comply with the rules, there is no way to ensure the results are even scientifically valid,” adds his law partner Susan Cohen.

That doesn’t necessarily mean DUIs will be tossed out. If there is other evidence, like dash cam video, Cohen says, “they can still prosecute the case. They just can’t use the breath test results.”

FHP did not respond to requests for comment before deadline.

FDLE officials believe the mistake could impact 197 breath tests. Robbins estimates between 200-250 case could be impacted. He has asked the Department of Motor Vehicles to notify anyone convicted of DUI since last October that their test results are invalid. He suggests anyone who has been arrested in that time frame contact their attorney.

“It’s a mess,” says Robbins. “I don’t know how this happened and I’m not going to accuse anybody of doing anything untoward, but it is a very serious breach of the rules which is going to cause the loss of all these breath tests.”

He advises anyone with a recent DUI to contact their attorney to find out if their case is impacted. And he says he will be taking a closer look at calibrations going forward. “We’ve been told it’s been corrected, but obviously, it’s one of those things where they say: trust, verify.”

