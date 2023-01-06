Hundreds of protesters gather on Atlantic Blvd. in opposition of state immigration bill

A crowd of more than 100 people, gathered outside of the Havana Jax restaurant in protest of state Senate bill 1718, set to take effect July 1.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crowd of at least 100 gathered in front of the Havana Jax restaurant on Atlantic Boulevard Thursday afternoon in protest of a state immigration bill.

Protestors displayed signs and flags from foreign countries including Mexico, Brazil, Honduras and other Latin countries. The opposition of the bill is being felt statewide, as organizers of the protests are encouraging immigrant workers and businesses to stay home and closed for the day.

Senate bill 1718 puts restrictions on access to social services for undocumented immigrants as the law will require companies with 25 or more employees to E-Verify the legal status of their employees, impose enforceable penalties for businesses employing people living in-state illegally and enhances penalties for human smuggling.

The controversial bill will also prohibit local governments from issuing ID cards to people lacking permanent legal status, invalidate ID cards issued to people in the U.S. illegally and require hospitals to collect and submit data on the costs of providing health care to those living in the U.S. without legal permission.