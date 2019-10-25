Get out and vote was the message Thursday night at a Downtown Jacksonville church, Bethel Baptist. Hundreds turned out for the Your Vote Your Voice Town Hall, including Andrew Gillum, the Democratic contender for Florida governor last election.

“One of the things we wanted to do is make sure our community was armed with the information that was needed before going to the polls," Terri Stepter, president of the Jacksonville chapter of The Links, Incorporated, said.

The Links, Inc.'s Jacksonville chapter hosted the event. Stepter said it was a bipartisan effort to get people educated and engaged before the 2020 election.

“This isn’t just a town hall," she said. "It is a collaboration of other civic and service leaders who want what’s best for the city and this state and this country, so collaboratively, we want to galvanize that ... This isn’t just a one and done. We want to gather here tonight and then keep talking and keep sharing best practices and best ideas."

Local and state leaders, including Gillum, talked about topics ranging from gun reform to health care to the census.

"The more we can focus on those issues and concentrate voters around the fact that they have the power to change outcomes, to change the outcomes of elections, and to put people in office that will represent their interests, I think the more engaged we'll see people become,” Gillum said.

Those at the event could also register to vote. Those in the audience said they'll take what they learned and share it with others in their neighborhoods.

“I think it’s so important to be educated. In order for me to have power in my voice, I need to be educated on what I’m voting for or on the census so I can go into my community and educate them, so we can all be educated and move forward into making our community great," Nehu Bain, who attended the event, said.

Organizers said they plan to have a similar event next year before the election.