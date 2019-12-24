NOCATEE, Fla. — The Chabad of St. Johns County hosted its annual Hanukkah celebration on Monday night at the Splash Water Park in Nocatee. The event is aimed at promoting love and peace in the community.

The beloved festival brought together hundreds of families to enjoy entertainment and spread messages of kindness and good deeds.

Prior to lighting a giant menorah, Rabbi Mendel Sharfstein talked about hate and how to overcome it.

"Today with a lots of the anti-Semitism or terrorist things its very important today to spread, sometime its one good deed or one more act of kindness can make a very big difference," he said.

The most recent FBI numbers show Jews were the target of more religious-based hate crimes than any other group in the United States. Nearly 58 percent of those attacks. In the last two years, 12 Jews were killed worshiping in synagogues.

For Andrew Russ and his young son, Monday's event hits close to home.

"My father was in the concentration camps with his whole family and he always told me it was about the children and until I had a son I never knew what he meant and now i know why and Judaism lives inside of me," Russ said.

The ecelebration includes a themed light show, singing and a highly anticipated helicopter stunt. Thousands of chocolate coins and dreidels were dropped from the sky. Those in attendance also enjoyed traditional Hanukkah foods, including latkes and sufganiyot.

