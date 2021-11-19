Hundreds attend viewing services for fallen Jacksonville firefighter

Michael Freeland, 36, passed away while at work last Thursday. He was trying to save a woman who was trapped inside of a crashed U-Haul.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The brisk, cool air didn't keep people away from Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church to say goodbye to a fallen Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department fireman.

Michael Freeland, 36, passed away while at work last Thursday. He was trying to save a woman who was trapped inside of a crashed U-Haul.

Investigators say Freeland collapsed on the scene and died.

Friday, people poured into Shiloh to honor the fallen hero.

A former co-worker shared memories of Freeland.

"I just went into work one day and I heard this loud dude and I'm like who is that," said Jayah Burt?

Burt said everyone told her it was Michael and she said, "we've been down ever since."

A former JFRD firefighter, James Hammond, shared his memories of Freeland. He said he wanted the family to "be strong and know that Mike was doing what he loved to do."