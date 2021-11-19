Hundreds attend viewing services for fallen Jacksonville firefighter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The brisk, cool air didn't keep people away from Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church to say goodbye to a fallen Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department fireman.
Michael Freeland, 36, passed away while at work last Thursday. He was trying to save a woman who was trapped inside of a crashed U-Haul.
Investigators say Freeland collapsed on the scene and died.
Friday, people poured into Shiloh to honor the fallen hero.
A former co-worker shared memories of Freeland.
"I just went into work one day and I heard this loud dude and I'm like who is that," said Jayah Burt?
Burt said everyone told her it was Michael and she said, "we've been down ever since."
A former JFRD firefighter, James Hammond, shared his memories of Freeland. He said he wanted the family to "be strong and know that Mike was doing what he loved to do."
Saturday, funeral services will be held for Michael Freeland at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church of Jacksonville.