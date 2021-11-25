Hundreds were fed Thanksgiving meals at Trinity Rescue Mission in Jacksonville

The Trinity Rescue Mission received food donations for the homeless on Thanksgiving.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hundreds of people received free meals at the Trinity Rescue Mission on Thanksgiving.

Tom Sallas received a meal and he's lived at the shelter for a week.

The organization sits in the heart of downtown Jacksonville near Union and North Jefferson Streets.

The organization sees about 30 faces a day, but for Thanksgiving, more people showed up to give and receive.

"We saw a lot of people fed today. A lot of people came together. A lot of people were blessed," Tom Sallas said.

First Coast News spoke with another man who lived at the shelter for a couple of months.

Paul Everett said he was blessed by the meal he received.