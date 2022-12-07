x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Human remains found in Clay County belong to missing Baker County woman, ME confirms

Clay deputies say the remains were found last week in a wooded area with the assistance of K9 cadaver dogs.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified human remains found in Clay County as those of missing Baker County woman Claire Luscombe.

Clay deputies say the remains were found last week in a wooded area with the assistance of K9 cadaver dogs.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it began investigating this case and searching the area on Saturday, July 9, after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who was horseback riding in the wooded area and found an SUV.

That SUV was later determined to belong to Luscombe.

Multiple first responders from Clay County Fire Rescue, Clay County Emergency Management, Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and more helped searched a wooded area off of Violet Way for Luscombe.

The remains were found in a wooded area near where Luscombe's SUV was found.

Deputies say there are no signs of foul play.

RELATED: Deputies: Human remains found, may belong to missing Baker County woman

RELATED: Baker County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 71-year-old woman with dementia

Paid Advertisement