Huge tree falls on Northside home, trapping an elderly woman

A tree service company says this operation has to be done slowly to make sure no more of the property gets damaged.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A huge tree fell on top of a home in the Northside, trapping an elderly woman.

The tree has since been taken off her house, but there is still a process to remove the tree from her property.

“I am frustrated, I am hurt, this is my home but I can’t live in it right now,” said Jean Brown, homeowner.

The tree not only damaged Jean Brown's home, but also her grandsons car Saturday morning due to high winds.

“I heard rumbling first and I thought it was thunder. Then I heard the boom and I knew it wasn’t just thunder something had fallen,” said Brown.

She says damages are going to cost her thousands of dollars.

“The entire front part of my house is crushed by the tree, its gone into the ceiling of my den and um its bad. Its horrifying." said Brown.

Tim Scurria, Senior Production Manager at Treeco, says with a tree this size it takes a couple days of operation to remove.

“We suit up and we take each branch and everything off the house slowly piece by piece and in this case, we didn’t need a crane here so we’ll walk everything off," said Scurria.