Huge growth in Jacksonville Hispanic population spurs new business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The five-county Jacksonville metro area is growing and a majority of this growth is happening within the Hispanic community, according to recently released census data.

With this growth comes the opportunity for new businesses and community organizations centered around the Hispanic culture.

Alejandra Amegin opened her business Jax Natural Healing in July. Originally from Mexico, she moved to Florida at age five and is now one of the only Latina-owned Yoga studios in the area.

“I didn’t even realize that that was a thing, a barrier that still needed to be broken and now I feel like this big sense of responsibility," said Alejandra Amegin, Owner of Jax Natural Healing.

In fact, many new businesses with owners of Hispanic descent are moving into the Jacksonville area, according to the Hispanic Chamber of commerce.

It is also reflected in newly released census data. The five-county Jacksonville metro area grew by nearly one-fifth since 2010.

At the same time, there was a 76.4% rise in the Hispanic population.

“It really tells you a story of what is happening and how our city continues to change," said Monica Hernandez, President Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

It was this growth that inspired Amegin to open her studio, showcasing the Latino culture through the bright colors, decorations and music.

“It was their example that led me to, you know what I can do it if they're doing it as well, So yeah I do see the boom in the business and Latina, Hispanic being represented," said Amegin.

She says her journey is proof that others migrating to the area can thrive.

“I’m going to tell you ‘si se puede’ yes you can because I’m an example. You know an immigrant coming to this country, not speaking the language and all the insecurities that come with that and here I am standing in my own place," said Amegin.