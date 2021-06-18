'Huge' car dealer Billy Fuccillo dies in Florida at 64

TAMPA, Fla. — Legendary car dealer, Billy Fuccillo, whose catchphrase was "huge," has died at his Florida home, according to multiple reports.

According to the Times-Union, his Syracuse-based Fuccillo Automotive Group is the largest privately-owned dealership in New York State, with locations there and in Florida. Fuccillo also owned dealerships on Grand Island.



The 64-year-old, who once played football at Syracuse University, is survived by his wife Cindy and son, Billy Fuccillo Jr.