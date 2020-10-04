The Hubbard House has now expanded its domestic violence hotline to now accept texts from those who need help.

Hubbard House's 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline services can be accessed by survivors via phone call at 904-354-3114 and also via text at 904-210-3698. Both of these ways will allow survivors to confidentially connect with an advocate to receive support, plan for safety, or access Hubbard House's emergency shelter and services.

In order to use the text messaging service, a survivor can text 904-210-3698 with a conversation starter like “I need help” or “I’m not sure if I need help” and an advocate will reply to help the survivor utilize their available options.

“We know that many survivors are currently isolated with their abusers, so calling the traditional Hubbard House Domestic Violence Hotline just isn’t an option for them,” said Hubbard House CEO Dr. Gail Patin. “The 24/7 text option will allow survivors to reach out when they are safest, and in a discreet and potentially safer way.”

Individuals who are in an abusive relationship, or if you know someone who is, you are urged to call (904) 354-3114 or text (904) 210-3698 to connect with Hubbard House’s 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline.

