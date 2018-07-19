Hubbard House is asking for school supplies for the children who live there.

From mid-July to mid-August Hubbard house will be accepting donations of new school supplies for the children who live inside the domestic violence emergency shelter.

“People are often surprised to learn that half of our shelter residents are children,” said Hubbard House CEO Gail Patin. “For them, a gift of a new backpack and school supplies addresses not only their practical, educational needs but also provides them with a special joy of childhood.”

A list of needed items can be found on the Hubbard House website, linked here. If you'd like to host a donation drive, you can contact Hubbard House at 904-354-3114. To schedule a convenient time to drop off supplies, donors should contact Hubbard House at development@hubbardhouse.org or (904) 354-3114 extension 281.

Last fiscal year, Hubbard House served nearly 600 children through its emergency shelter and Outreach Center. The school supplies generated during this back-to-school season will be used to meet student needs all year.

Hubbard House is a full-service certified domestic violence center providing prevention and intervention to domestic violence survivors and their families in Duval and Baker counties in Northeast Florida.

Individuals who are in an abusive relationship, or know someone who is, are urged to call Hubbard House’s 24-hour domestic violence hotline at (904) 354-3114.

