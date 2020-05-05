JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As schools moved to online learning, there’s concern that some children may fall behind because of less interaction and instruction.

Some call it the "summer slide," or learning loss. Typically seen during school breaks, the learning gap is feared to widen as the time away from traditional classroom learning has changed.

One group paying close attention is Communities in Schools of Jacksonville. It has spent 30 years working to raise graduation rates and student achievement. Director of Case Management Twilla Washington said now is not the time to take a step back.

“The slump is normally two months, but we’ve extended two-to-three months from that,” Washington explained.

She said reading is a skill that needs to be practiced daily to ensure students do not regress. Washington offered ideas such as magazine articles or cookbooks that can also test a child's math and measurement ability.

Graduation rates in Duval County reached an all-time high last year at 86.5 percent. Washington said parents’ involvement in education plays a roll as well as dedicated staff and teachers, whom she said have the full support of Communities in Schools.

“We have been working to motivate students to finish strong,” Washington said.

She suggested to parents to think outside the box; find online activities like video games online that use math problems or teach coding as a way to add in extra instructional time.

Additional resources can be found on the Communities in Schools of Jacksonville website.