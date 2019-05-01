Several online campaigns have been set up to help the families of the five children and two adults who died in Thursday's fiery crash on I-75 near Gainesville.

RELATED: Names released of 5 kids, 2 adults who died in fiery wreck on I-75

A GoFundMe page supporting the children's families was created by a member of Avoyelles House of Mercy, the Louisiana church attended by the children. Donations can be made here.

Donations for the family of 10-year-old Brieana Descant, one of the youngest victims in the crash, can be made here.

Donations for the family of 14-year-old Joel Cloud, who also died in the crash, can be made here.

Each of the campaigns have been verified by GoFundMe, according to the website's spokesperson.

The organization Pentecostals of Gainesville also started an online fund for all families affected by the crash. Donations can be made here.

On Friday, Florida Highway Patrol released the names of the five children and two adults who died a crash involving two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles on I-75, just north of Gainesville.

The children were identified as:

14-year-old Joel Cloud

14-year-old Jeremiah Warren

9-year-old Cierra Bordelan

13-year-old Cara Descant

10-year-old Brieana Descant

The two semi-truck drivers involved in the crash also died and were identified as 59-year-old Steve Holland and 49-year-old Douglas Bolkema.

Seven more victims remain hospitalized.

RELATED: Truck driver in fatal I-75 crash had several tickets, including speeding

RELATED: NTSB probe into deadly I-75 crash on hold due to government shutdown