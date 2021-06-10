COVID-19 takes mom & daughter | How you can help build a playground to honor Mimi and Julie?

Trinity Christian Academy is raising money to build a playground, something their beloved Mimi and Julie always dreamed about.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The rocking chair was Mimi's spot to rock the babies. It's hard now for her fellow staff members at Trinity Christian Academy on Jacksonville's Westside to look at the rocker -- empty.

"Everybody called her 'Mimi,'" said Tina Parrish, head of the Lower School at Trinity. "She was everybody's grandma."

Prayers went out to Mimi and her daughter Julie when they wound up in the hospital with COVID-19.

"At first it seemed like they would recover just find," Parrish said.

Parrish said Julie was 44, and Mimi was in her 80s.

Then a couple of days beffor Christmas in 2020, Parrish says, they received terribly sad news.

"It was quite the shock," Director of Development at Trinity Crystal Dow said. "Mimi died and, a few days later, Julie also died."

Their colleagues at Trinity still hold back tears just talking about their memories.

But now the Trinity school family is working to honor the mother/daughter duo with a new playground, which will be called "The Julie and Mimi Memorial Playground."

Dow says they need to raise $20,000 to put in the playground.

"So far," she said. "We've raised about $3,700."

Yes, there's still a ways to go, but they have faith that God will help.

"His word says he can exceedingly and abundantly give more than we can ask for or imagine," Dow said.

The current playground has outdated equipment and a rough surface that can skin up little knees. Some people have already stepped forward to lower the construction costs, but the school still needs to reach that $20,000 goal to make the playground a reality.