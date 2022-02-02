Inside look at the decision process to deploy US troops

"It's never an easy decision to put people in harm's way, but we have a broader good here and that's our alliance and partners with NATO."

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — The Biden administration announced Wednesday 3,000 US troops will soon be deployed to eastern Europe as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to rise.

The US will send 1,000 soldiers based in Germany to Romania while another 2,000 troops will deploy from the United States. More than 8,000 soldiers are also prepared for deployment orders.

The decision to deploy US troops was likely not made at a moment's notice. In fact, a lot of discussion goes into troop deployments.

Retired Vice Admiral Rick Snyder currently lives in Jacksonville Beach. He worked on the Joint Chiefs of Staff and says that there is a long process before the president authorizes troops to be deployed.

"As tensions rose the conversations increase on the military side about getting a common site picture about what is happening and what we should do about it," Snyder said. "That works it's way up from combatant commander to the Joint Chiefs to the Secretary of Defense to the White House."

Serious discussions before our troops are put in harm's way.

"It's what our service members do," Snyder said. "It's what they sign up to do and they're ready to do it, but it's never an easy decision to put people in harm's way, but we have a broader good here and that's our alliance and partners with NATO."

Given the current situation with more than 100,000 Russian troops amassing at the Ukrainian border, Snyder says more discussions about troop deployment could be made in the very near future.