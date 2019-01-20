Downtown Jacksonville's old City Hall annex will be imploded Sunday at 8 a.m. and First Coast News viewers can watch it both online and on TV.

First Coast News will livestream the implosion within this story and will show it live on NBC 12 and ABC 25.

You can also watch the implosion live on the First Coast News Facebook.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates.

