How to watch 'Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas'

Guest stars in the movie include Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Music icon Dolly Parton is sharing the "mountain magic" she has always felt in and around Dollywood at Christmas.

The new movie musical "Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas" premieres Thursday, Dec. 1, on NBC and Peacock.

The modern-day movie follows the frenetic backstage story behind the making of a network TV special.

NBC said that throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Parton finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men.