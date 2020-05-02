We count on alarms to go off in an emergency, but people living at the Paradise Island Apartment Complex said they didn't hear any smoke detectors go off when a fire tore through their building Sunday.

During the fire, 40 people lost their homes when 20 units were destroyed. Thankfully, everyone made it out OK.

First Coast News requested fire inspection reports for the property. We learned that the property failed an inspection in September of 2016 because it didn't maintain the required annual inspection of its fire alarm system.

We were told that was corrected a month later. Inspections are done every two years. The property passed an inspection in 2018.

You can look up fire inspection reports in Duval County by either calling 904-630-0434, or by emailing JFRDRecordsRequest@coj.net. In St. Johns County, you can call 904-209-1747. In Clay County, check the county's website to submit a request.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department recommends having a fire escape plan for wherever you live and to regularly double-check that your smoke detectors work. If you need a smoke detector, the City of Jacksonville provides them for free, just call 904-630-CITY.

As for why the smoke detectors may not have gone off during Sunday's fire, a spokesperson for JFRD said it wouldn't be a complete surprise if they weren't activated. He said the fire started on the outside of the building and quickly climbed to the attic, where the smoke continued to rise.

The thick smoke that would’ve triggered the detectors ventilated out through the roof and attic, he said. The fire eventually destroying the roof. There also aren’t smoke detectors in the attic that would go off, where the smoke was.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but the agency doesn't believe the cause is suspicious.