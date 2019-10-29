JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wants you and your children safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween, which is why officers take extra measures to make sure you don’t unknowingly step up to a sexual predator’s home

More than 2,300 registered sex offenders live in almost every neighborhood in Jacksonville, the sheriff’s office said.

On nights like Halloween where children are going door to door for candy, police say they will check on every single sex offender.

The JSO Offender Tracking Unit will be vigilant Halloween night, making sure these offenders will abide by the law.

The sheriff’s office says sex offenders aren’t allowed to have any Halloween-related contact with children.

From 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Halloween, a sign will be posted at the sex offender’s home stating “no candy or treats here.”

All outside residential lighting must be turned off during evening hours after 5 p.m.

No Halloween decorations are allowed to be visible from outside the home, even a carved pumpkin.

It is unlawful for any sex offender to attend any Halloween party or event if the event targets non-familial children.

The sheriff’s office encourages parents who take their children trick-or-treating to check ahead of time for sexual predators in your area and to be aware by visiting the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website.