JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On the First Coast, across the United States and around the world, people are in unchartered territory.

There are a lot of unknowns surrounding the coronavirus and our lives as we've known them have changed. All of these unknowns come with stress and anxiety, as this outbreak unprecedented.

First Coast News spoke with a therapist Monday for advice on how to deal with possible stress and anxiety brought on by the outbreak.

Sue Murphy, a licensed clinical social worker, said many people are spending or will spend a lot of time at home on top of stressing about the virus. Murphy said that combination can lead to feelings of anxiety and loneliness. She recommends opening your windows for some fresh air or to go outside (like in your yard or porch). She said you can also connect with others through phone calls or video chats.

"It is very challenging and there are so many unknowns we’ve never had to face this before,” Murphy said. “I think it is because we’re being bombarded with various information, and the question that I think a lot of people have is 'What do I do? How do I deal with this information?' This is something totally new.”

Murphy recommends turning off the TV and taking a break from all of the information if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

“If you’re feeling anxious, maybe take a walk, go get some sunshine, talk to a friend, exercise, pet your dog," she said. "I do that a lot.”

And what about spending all that time at home, working from home and away from big groups?

”You don’t want to feel closed up all the time either," she said. "I think that can have a detrimental effect for people who are especially already inclined to feel anxious or depressed. It is more anxiety-provoking. It is more depressing.”

Murphy said to check on friends and to avoid disconnecting completely from others.

And she said remember, even though life right now may seem tough, we will get through this.

“Don’t forget, it is important to enjoy life as much as you possibly can even during times of great stress,” she said.