How to check wait times at early voting sites in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for the 2020 general election is officially underway in Florida. To help registered voters prepare, the St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections website published an interactive map that tells how long the wait times are at each early voting site in real-time.

If you're registered to vote in St. Johns County, you can vote at any early voting site. You don't have to go to your assigned precinct.

How the interactive map works:

Green: Wait time of 15 minutes or less

Yellow: Wait time of 30 minutes or less

Red: Wait time of more than 30 minutes