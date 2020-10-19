x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

How to check wait times at early voting sites in St. Johns County

The St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections website published an interactive map that tells how long the wait times are at each early voting site in real-time.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for the 2020 general election is officially underway in Florida. To help registered voters prepare, the St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections website published an interactive map that tells how long the wait times are at each early voting site in real-time.

If you're registered to vote in St. Johns County, you can vote at any early voting site. You don't have to go to your assigned precinct.

Here are the real-time wait times for each site.

How the interactive map works:

  • Green: Wait time of 15 minutes or less
  • Yellow: Wait time of 30 minutes or less
  • Red: Wait time of more than 30 minutes

The map also has addresses for each site and can be customized to provide the information in different languages.

    

Related Articles