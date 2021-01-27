Publix COVID vaccine appointments open Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Locally, the appointments can only be made in St Johns County and Flagler counties but you don't have to be a resident to apply.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The next round of COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be made available at participating Publix stores on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Here's how you can book an appointment.

During the last booking process, many people told First Coast News that they were having issues. This included not being able to click anything to actually book an appointment. Publix issued a statement on its website saying that the link to book an appointment would be made available after a certain period of time if users remain on the page.

Think of it as a virtual waiting room. Click here to make an appointment.

"Our vaccine scheduling system is currently live, but full with other customers," said Publix on its website. "There is tremendous demand for the vaccine and a limited supply, so please be patient and do not leave the page. If room becomes available, this page will display instructions on how to book an appointment. This page will refresh every minute."

Locally, the appointments can only be made in St Johns County and Flagler counties but you don't have to be a resident to apply.

Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.