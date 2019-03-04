Clifford Williams was supposed to die in prison. He said as much at his homecoming celebration last Saturday.

“They said I’d never be free,” he pronounced to friends and family. “I’d die in there.”

Williams was exonerated along with his nephew, Nathan Myers, after a 10-month investigation found they were wrongfully convicted of a 1976 murder.

RELATED: NOT GUILTY: 2 Jacksonville men wrongfully convicted of 1976 murder freed after 42 years behind bars

His release is a minor miracle. But for Ronnie Cage, Clifford’s case manager at the prisoner reentry group Operation New Hope, it’s not reassuring.

“I wonder how many Cliffords are there?” Cage asks. “And I don’t know the exact answer, but there’s a lot more Cliffords out there -- that’s what I take away from this.”

RELATED: "He's a tough guy": Case worker talks about the pitfalls of prisoner reentry

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, there have been 2,414 exonerations nationally. It’s a number that Hank Coxe, the original prosecutor in the case, believes speaks to the need for post-conviction review.

“I’ll be the first to say if you evaluated performances that took place in 1976 in this case, and put them under the 2019 microscope, it would never pass muster," he said.

Coxe, now a respected defense attorney, has been a vocal advocate for conviction integrity reviews. He even urged State Attorney Melissa Nelson to start the Conviction Integrity Review division – a fact he calls “ironic,” given that his case is the first to be reversed.

RELATED: Freedom, four decades later

Coxe believed in the murder case when he brought it – but says times and standards have changed.

“I did make a judgment at the time. I thought they could be convicted, I thought they were guilty, the jury thought they were guilty -- but things change.”

Shelley Thibodeau, who runs the Conviction Integrity Review division of the State Attorney’s Office, has received more than 234 letters since the unit was created in January 2018 from people asking for a review of their cases. Sixty-six of those people filled out petitions -- required in order for the unit to begin an investigation. Sixteen cases have been reviewed and denied, and eight are still being actively investigated.

Thibodeau says the letter Nathan Myers wrote her immediately stood out.

"I’m getting letters all the time that state, you know, 'I’m innocent. Please review my case' – and that’s it – which gives me nothing to work with," she said. "His letter was the exception.”

Myer’s letter was full of specifics – alibi witnesses, forensic evidence, information about another man’s confession.

Thibodeau began digging.

“I completely expected that I would ultimately determine these men were guilty,” she said, “but every direction that we went in, it was all working in their favor.”

Even as her investigation supported his claims of innocence, Thibodeau tried to manage Myers' expectations.

“I told him, ‘Please don’t get your hopes up. I don’t know where this is going to lead,” she said.

The men, who’d been filling appeals in their case for 42 years, were circumspect. Meyers initially didn't even tell his Uncle Clifford that he'd asked for the investigation, not wanting to instill false hope.

“They were very cautious about being hopeful,” Thibodeau said.

Once her 10-month investigation determined the men were wrongfully convicted, though, she felt a sense of urgency to right the wrong.

“These men are not getting any younger," she notes. "And the hope is that they have some quality of life left when they are released from custody.”

According to its website, the Conviction Integrity Review division only accepts “plausible post-conviction claims of actual innocence by those whose prosecutions originated from the Fourth Judicial Circuit.” You can find a link to the website and petition here.



