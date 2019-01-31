An eight-mile $1.7 million beach re-nourishment project wrapped up Tuesday night restoring beaches washed away by recent hurricanes.

“This is important for the city of Jacksonville and for all three cities at the beaches,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

The Army Corps of Engineers supervised the project.

“For this re-nourishment effort after Hurricane Irma, 880 thousand cubic yards of sand were placed at the beach along eight miles of shoreline,” said Kevin Bodge, coastal engineering consultant to the city. “That’s all the way from the St. John’s County line all the way through Hannah park.”

“I’m so pleased that this is not a partial re-nourishment,” said Ellen Glasser, mayor of Atlantic Beach. “After the last storm, you may recall our beaches in the north end of Atlantic Beach were decimated.”

City leaders warn you can’t really be sure how strong the next storm will be or when the next big one will hit, but Jacksonville city councilman Bill Gulliford says the re-nourishment project fixed the existing damage, and better prepares nearby communities.

“I’m pretty confident,” Gulliford said. “I’m as confident as I can be.”

Now that the beach restoration project is in the books, the city of Jacksonville is setting its sights on fixing the Jacksonville Beach Pier, which closed off about a third of its length after being damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

Much of the design phase for the pier project will be finished by mid-February, Curry said.