How to get free summer meals in Duval County

Children aged 18 and under can receive breakfast and lunch.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will begin its summer feeding programs June 12.

The Summer Food Service Program, a federal program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service, provides free meals to children when school is out.

Children under 18 years old are eligible.

The program will distribute free, nutrious meals at several locations around Jacksonville.

You can find a location near you by texting "food" or "comida" to 304-304, calling 2-2-1 or on summerbreakspot.org.

The complete list of locations can be found by clicking here.