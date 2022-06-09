How Florida Highway Patrol brought the Monopoly Motorcycle Bandit down

25-year-old Bradley Scott Allen popped a wheelie during a high speed getaway Monday, Trooper Sergey Morozov disengaged twice but aerial support had Allen locked in.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details are in on Florida Highway Patrol's pursuit, non-pursuit, aerial support and capture a 25-year-old Jacksonville motorcyclist who fled from a trooper recklessly through traffic.

Not only did Bradley Scott Allen try to make a run for it, he popped a wheelie while doing so.

The sequence prompted FHP to issue a warning to drivers via Twitter Monday saying, "If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail! (We will not pass GO and we will not collect $200)."

Along with the message (and Monopoly board game reference), FHP shared video of the incident that led to the arrest of Allen, 25, who was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and eluding and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana with paraphernalia.

Allen's arrest report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sheds more light on what brought down FHP's Monopoly Motorcycle Bandit:

Shortly before 1 p.m. Trooper Sergey Morozov clocked Allen on a motorcycle doing 83 m.p.h. in a 65 zone on Interstate 95 south of Butler Boulevard with the help of agency issued radar front antenna, the report said. As Morozov tried to catch up to the motorcycle, Allen appeared to accelerate.

Morozov pulled behind Allen on an exit ramp and confirmed the motorcycle had no license plate displayed or attached, according to the report. The trooper notified the Air 31, FHP aviation unit with video recording equipment aboard.

While in pursuit, Morozov activated his blue lights and sirens to pull the motorcycle over, but Allen immediately accelerated, making an illegal left turn onto Bowden Rd clearly attempting to flee and elude, the report said.

Due to agency policy, Morozov turned off his emergency lights and disengaged, allowing Air 31 to track the motorcycle as it recklessly fled, the report said. Allen entered University Blvd north of Spring Park Rd, made a U-turn and headed back toward Morozov who was waiting in a parking lot. When the motorcycle passed the waiting trooper, Morozov again activated his sirens to catch Allen, but the Monopoly Bandit made a U-turn in from of the patrol car, popping a wheelie while accelerating to make his getaway on University Blvd.

Again, Morozov turned off his sirens and stopped pursuing, according to the report. Air 31 never lost sight of Allen, continuing to track the motorcycle to a storage facility at 4034 University Blvd. where Allen was arrested without incident.

Allen did not have a motorcycle endorsement and the motorcycle had no listed owner, the report said. The motorcycle was not reported stolen, but was not registered.

Allen's previous violations include: